Beverley J. Meier

July 7, 1927-January 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-Beverley J. Meier, 91, of Davenport, Iowa, reunited with her sons Dick and Mark on January 3, 2019, surrounded by family.

Beverley donated her body to the University of Iowa and there will be no services. Cremation Society of the Quad Cities, Moline, is assisting the family. Memorials may be sent to Visiting Nurse Association or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

The former Beverley June Taylor was born July 7, 1927, in Davenport, to Edward and Marguerite (Wagner) Taylor. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1945, then married Richard Meier in 1946. Together they raised four children before divorcing.

As a proud homemaker, she enjoyed raising her children, grandchildren, and every pet she could have. She was a huge fan of the Bix Jazz Festival from the beginning and volunteered for several years. She worked as a surgical aid, assistant to Dr. John Campbell, Dr. Nancy Lank, and Visiting Nurses, before retiring at the age of 78. Her loving family will miss her endless supply of banana bread, homemade pickles and yearly Christmas Chex Mix.

Beverley is survived by two daughters, Christine Janes of Morrisville, North Carolina, and Lisa (Steve) Shippey of Rock Island, Illinois; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Meier of Davenport; 8 grandchildren, Rob (Andrea), Mark (Jen), Mat (Tricia), Nick (Allison), Michelle (Matt), Cory (Angela), Blane (Rachel), and Flannery; 16 great-grandchildren, Walker, Elleri, Charlotte, Evelyn, Mallory, Olivia, Faith, Abbi, Trevor, Chance, Graden, Liam, Abby, Rachel, Jayden, and Lydia; her best friend, Judy; her Hy-Vee pal, Mary; and her cat, Lucy Lu. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Veronica; sons, Richard and Mark Meier; and a son-in-law, Gary Janes.

The family would like to thank the staff at Clarissa Cook for the care of Bev and her family.