Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Orville E. 'Sonny' McCarl

May 28, 1949-January 1, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Orville E. "Sonny" McCarl, 69, of Blue Grass, died Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at his home. Funeral services to celebrate his life will be 1p.m. Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 12p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family to establish an education fund for his grandchildren.

Sonny was born on May 28, 1949 in Davenport, a son of Orville and Mary C. (Bertsch) McCarl, Sr. He was united in marriage to Sue Croy on October 17, 1970 at Holy Family Catholic Church. However, they later divorced but remained friends.

Sonny retired from Oscar Mayer after over 35 years of service.

Sonny's passions were fishing and yard work..

Sonny is survived by his children: Scott McCarl, Vietnam, and Jennifer McCarl, Blue Grass; grandchildren: Trystan, Aiden, Dakota, and Sarah; a brother, Roger Giebelstein, Davenport; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Stacy Michelle McCarl in 1979, his parents, and siblings: Joan Lueders, Butch Giebelstein, and Karen "Tootie" Carlton. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Sonny's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 6, 2019
