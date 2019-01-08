Ralph F. Brown

June 4, 1937-January 4, 2019

Mr. Brown passed away Friday, January 4, 2019 at his home.

Ralph Fayne Brown was born June 4, 1937 in Chicago Heights, IL, to John and Marie (Simpkins) Brown. He graduated from Bloom Township High School, Chicago Heights, in 1955 and from Augustana College, Rock Island, in 1960. He was married to Carolynn Russell Bjurstrom. He later married Betty Noble Daniels on March 17, 1979 at the Moline Gospel Temple and would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year. He retired from Bituminous Casualty Corp in 1990, where he had been manager of applications programming and systems programming for 32 years. He was a realtor at Good Day Realty from 1990 to January 2011. He also worked at AAA Minnesota/ Iowa Motor Club 1997, Bi-State Janitorial Supplies 1998, ActII Limo Service 1999 and was an ordained minister.

He had been a member, teacher, and deacon at Moline Gospel Temple (now MGT Good Hope). He and his wife were founding members of Calvary Church of the Quad Cities. He was also a realtor for the church.

Survivors include his wife Betty, children and their spouses, Cara (Jeff) Rath, Moline, Russell (Trudy) Brown, Texas, Aaron (Vicki) Brown, Cleveland, IL, Mindy (Jon) Rodocker, Moline, Angela (Chris) Daniels, Cambridge, Audrey Peal, East Moline, and Thomas Daniels, Aurora, IL; 29 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother in law Richard (Janet) Noble, Cambridge; 3 nephews; and 5 nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter in law Sonya, and grandson Trent.

