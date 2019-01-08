Victor D. Burch

November 25, 1932-January 4, 2019

MUSCATINE-Victor D. Burch, 86, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019, at Lutheran Living in Muscatine following a brief illness. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Victor. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.

Victor Dale Burch was born on November 25, 1932, in Fort Madison, Iowa the son of James H. and Mary E. (Ellis) Burch. He was a graduate of Muscatine High School Victor proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp from October 1951 – October 1959 attaining the rank of Sergeant. On June 26, 1955, Victor was united in marriage to Twyla A. Grim in Nichols, Iowa. Victor worked at Alcoa for 38 years. He was a member of the First Christian Church and enjoyed Square Dancing traveling to Branson and attending his grandchildren's activities.

Victor will be deeply missed by his wife, Twyla of Muscatine; his children, James (Betty) Burch of Muscatine and Roger (Patricia) Burch of Muscatine; grandchildren, Cristian Ragan, Stacie (Clay) Noteboom, and Bryan (Papin Anderson) Burch; step grandchildren, Nicole (Chad) Smith, Jessica (Craig) Freers and Marci (Lance) Cole; great grandchildren, Rebecca Hoag, Emma Hoag, Lucy Hoag, Brady Hoag and Zachary Noteboom; step-great grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith, Ryan Smith, CeCi Freers and Graci Freers and many nieces and nephews in California.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Adam Burch; three sisters and one brother.