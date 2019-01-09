Mary Nagle June 6, 1924-January 4, 2019 DAVENPORT-Mary Modesta (known to family and friends as Destie) Nagle, a resident of Bettendorf, died peacefully January 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. The family will greet friends from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 9. You are invited to join the family at the funeral home for a prayer service at 6:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf, Iowa at 10.30 AM on Thursday, January 10, 2019. Mary Modesta was born on June 6, 1924, the daughter of Justin T. and Mary Elizabeth (Green) Monnig in Anita, Iowa. She married John E. Nagle at St. Mary's Church in Iowa City on November 23, 1946. He preceded her in death on January 24, 2012. She graduated from Ottumwa Heights Academy, Ottumwa, Iowa in 1941, attended Marycrest College in 1942 and then graduated from the University of Iowa in 1945. After raising their ten children, she returned to school and received her Master's degree in Social Work from the University of Iowa in 1975. Destie established the Medical Social Services Department at the former St. Luke's Hospital in 1972 and served as its Director until her retirement in 1989. Countless individuals benefitted from her dedication and creation of programs. Destie was a founding charter member of the Catholic Service Board in 1951 and continued to serve through her lifetime. She also served as President of the boards of the following organizations: Phi Gamma Nu, Professional Sorority, St. Vincent Mothers Club, Scott Count Bar Auxiliary, Catholic Service Board, CASI, Great River Bend Transit, Iowa Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). In 1974 a gift to the AAUW educational foundation was awarded in her honor. Professionally, she organized and served as President of the Iowa Chapter of Hospital Social Work Directors and of the Iowa Council of Nephrology Social Workers. In 1981, she was the first Iowan to be elected to the Board of the National Association of Hospital Social Work Directors of the American Hospital Association. In 1984, she was elected Iowa Social Work Director of the Year. Mary served as a Eucharistic Minister for Our Lady of Lourdes and the Fountains Retirement Center. Destie's life revolved around her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed remarkable in-law children. She was chosen as the Mother of the Year in 2012 at the Fountains and her proud children include: Mary Ann (Edward) Harris, Menominie, WI; Thomas (Brooke) San Diego, CA; Stephen (Debra Carpenter) Shoreview, MN; Jerelyn (Dennis) O'Connor, Dubuque, IA; Brian (Barbara) Davenport; Mary Beth (Jeff) Cook, Davenport; Melita (David) Halsey, Jenison, MI; Therese (Randy) Kiser, Crystal, MN; Mathew, Cedar Rapids, IA and Joanie (Mike) Vonderhaar, Bettendorf. She will be missed by 32 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren. Destie was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers, Dr. John C. Monnig and Dr. Phil C Monnig, her infant son, Joseph Phillip and a grandson, Liam Kiser. Memorials may be made to Humility of Mary Inc., Lourdes Catholic Endowment of Bettendorf, IA Inc., or Women's Choice Center of the Quad Cities. Throughout their lives, she and Jack shared a tremendous commitment to Catholic education and community service. They were both strong supporters of the Democratic Party. As a lifelong learner, Destie inspired her children and grandchildren through her example of hard work, perseverance and gratitude. She and Jack were enthusiastic travelers across the world. Destie encouraged all to grow educationally and spiritually. She always had a suggestion of a book to read or a newspaper clipping to share. The family would like to heart fully thank the staffs of Hospice and The Fountains for their loving care of our Destie. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Destie's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.