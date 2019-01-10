Thomas J. Magers December 31, 2018 DAVENPORT-Thomas J. Magers, 79, of Davenport, died on Monday, December 31, 2018 at his home. His Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 11th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday, January 10th from 4-7 p.m. at St. Paul and Friday at 10:45 a.m. until service time. Memorials in Tom's name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or a . Tom was born in 1939 to Kermit and Gladys (Schumacher) Magers in Davenport, Iowa. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1957 and attended St. Ambrose University. He was owner and operator of Major Art & Hobby Center located on the corner of 2nd and Perry. Major Art & Hobby was established in 1954 and spans three generations of the Magers family and will celebrate its 65th year. Tom was a strong supporter of downtown businesses and served as President on the Board of Directors for the Downtown Davenport Association and Davenport One. He was a promoter of local artists and an integral member of the Beaux Arts Fair for 60 years, serving as Fair Chairman for more than 25 years. He served in the National Guard; Board of Directors of Scott County Family Y; member of Pinnacle Country Club; and member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Tom was a loving and generous husband, father and grandfather, an avid gardener, golfer and life-long Iowa Hawkeye fan. Those left to honor Tom's memory are his wife of 55 years, Marjorie; his children: Sarah (Stephen) Williamson of Chicago; Jane Magers (Kevin Tuthill), and Matt Magers of Davenport; and two grandchildren: Madeline and Nicholas Williamson. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be made to Tom's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com