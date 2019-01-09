William S. Campbell April 9, 1942-January 4, 2019 DAVENPORT-William S. Campbell, 76, of Davenport, IA passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Bettendorf Presbyterian Church with a visitation starting 2 hours prior. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. William was born on April 9, 1942 to Shan and Clydena (Caviness) Campbell in Minneapolis. He was united in marriage to Barbara Thomas on December 5, 1966. He served in the National Guard and worked for many years as a truck driver, retiring as a night auditor. William was easy to talk to, would always listen, and could find the good in everything. He had a great sense of humor and his jokes made you smile and laugh. William loved his music, especially country and gospel. He grew up playing the trombone and was in a barber shop quartet for many years, member of the church choir and played in the church band at Ridgeview Park Presbyterian Church. He was also a Deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher and leader of the youth group. He later joined the Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. He loved to travel with his wife and family. He was an avid supporter of his grandchildren and The Chicago Cubs. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Barbara; children, Cindra (Graeme) Childe and Tracy (Aaron) Howell; grandchildren: Jenna (Alissa) Sambdman, Jamie Childe, Elizabeth Howell, Marechal Childe and Amber Howell; great-grandchildren, Wes Sambdman and Alainah Purnell-Childe; sister, Pamela (Jack) Lohse; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Richard Campbell.