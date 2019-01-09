Naomi M. Russell

June 6, 1938-January 5, 2019

DAVENPORT-Naomi Mae (Rhoades) Russell, 80, a resident of Davenport, died Saturday, January 5, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to The Lulu Foundation.

Naomi was born June 6, 1938 in Coal Springs, Missouri, the daughter of John and Martha (Freeman) Rhoades. She married Robert Russell in 1955. He preceded her in death.

Naomi was a catering driver 37 years for River King Catering and later for Hasty Tasty. She enjoyed shopping, creating, sewing, saving money, going to church, and going out to eat. Naomi cherished her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Dianna (Dan) Hunsucker of Davenport and Gretchan (Warren) Pyne of Wareham, Massachusetts; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; siblings, Bud Rhoades, Nola Lance and Florence Clinkingbeard; her life-partner, Paul Franks of Milan, Illinois, and his children, Julie Beck, Lisa Jagers, and Brad Franks.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Brett Russell and Neil Russell; granddaughter, Olivia Lynn Pyne; sister, Christine Heard; and a brother, Isaac Rhoades.

Naomi's family would like to extend their sincerest thank you to Heartland Hospice nurses, Crystal, Krystal, and Stacy; and to her grandchildren, Marcus, Lexi, and Taylor for their tender loving care.

