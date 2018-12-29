Ben Morgan December 16, 1926-December 23, 2018 TAMA, IOWA - Ben Weston Morgan age 92, born in Tama Iowa December 16 1926 rejoined long-lost family and friends on December 23rd, 2018. He was preceded in death by his son, Alan. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Carol; daughter Julie (Ed) Smith; and son Jeff Morgan, Step sons, Greg (Nancy) Jipp and Gary (Wendy) Jipp; Seven Grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Ben graduated from Tama high school and promptly followed his brothers Miles and Roland by volunteering for the US Army in World War II. The war ended before Ben completed his flight training and he was honorably discharged on December 7, 1945. Ben went on to finish his pilot ratings as a private citizen flying a T6 Texan. After the war Ben was involved in several entrepreneurial ventures before moving to eastern Iowa and finding great success in industrial chemical sales. There he also discovered a burning passion for Boating that would last until his final years. Approaching retirement Ben and wife Carol moved to Sand Key in 1986 where Ben started a very successful business selling municipal water treatment equipment. He continued to enjoy Boating and was a long-standing member of the Clearwater Yacht Club. Visitation for Ben will be Thursday 1/10 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly Roads. Interment will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Ben's name to the Florida Proton Therapy Institute C/O Brad Roberts, 2015 North Jefferson St, Jacksonville, FL 32206. Online condolences may be expressed to Ben's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.