LaVern Hill

July 3, 1935-January 4, 2019

LaVern A. Hill, 83, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019 at Manor Care Utica Ridge in Bettendorf, Iowa.

A memorial celebration will be held at the Elks Lodge in Davenport, on Sunday, January 13, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. Burial will take place at Pleasant Valley Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed in LaVern's memory to the family.

LaVern was born July 3, 1935 in Princeton Iowa, the son of Clarence and Martha (Russell) Hill. He was united in Marriage to Viola Hill who preceded him in death. LaVern was employed by Sears Manufacturing. He retired after working many years in maintenance for the City of Davenport. He was a skilled woodworker, and loved to fish and camp.

Those left to honor LaVern's memory include his sisters, Agnes Jensen of Princeton, and Patricia George of Muscatine; along with many nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his wife, Viola, his parents, Clarence and Martha Hill, and his siblings, Clarence and Harold Hill, Evelyn Sampson, and Shirley McVay.