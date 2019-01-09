Home

Chapman Funeral Home
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA 52216
563-452-3259
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA 52216
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Home
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA 52216
Arla Brown Obituary

Arla Brown

January 6, 2019

DURANT - Arla K. Schutt Garlough Brown, 71, of Durant, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday January 10 at 10:00 A.M at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence with Reverend Eric Swenson officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Wheatland. Visitation will be held on Wednesday January 9 from 4-6 P.M at Chapman's. Full obituary is posted on www.chapmanfh.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 8, 2019
