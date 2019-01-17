Patrick J. McLaughlin

March 28, 1931-December 16, 2018

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA-Patrick J. McLaughlin, 87, of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, passed away on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at his home after a long battle with cancer. Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:00am on January 17, 2019 at St. Anne's Hall in Long Grove, IA, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00am.

Patrick was born on March 28, 1931 in Los Angeles, CA. In 1940 a letter from his Grandmother saying there was work in Davenport took his family tot he Midwest, a 7-day trip that cost the family less than forty dollars.

In 1950, Patrick graduated from DHS and went on to attend St. Ambrose several years later. He worked at Bendix from 1951 to 1982 in the Engineering and Marketing departments, then at ITT General Controls in Burbank, CA from 1982 till 1984 then at Litton from 1984 till his retirement in 1997.

He married June Wuestenberg McLaughlin (deceased, 1994) on September 20, 1952. He later married Bonnie Murphy McLaughlin on September 27, 1996 and remained married to her until his death.

Patrick was an avid reader who loved to play golf, loved to dance, was a lifelong Hawkeye fan and had the ability to whistle any song just like you hear it on the radio. Above all else he loved nothing more than spending time with his family. His work ethic was unmatched, working part time until he was 85 years old.

Those left to honor his memory are his children, daughter Michelle Brundies (son-in-law Steve Brundies) of Long Grove, IA and son Joe McLaughlin (daughter-in-law Lori McLaughlin) of Tiffin, IA; Stepchildren Tiffany Mello and Christian McCanna, grandchildren Leah (Kim) Woolison, Amy (Pete) Gardikas, Ryan McLaughlin and Colleen (Terry) Skaggs, step-grandchildren Amanda and Vincente Mello and great-grandchildren Tyler Woolison, Alana Woolison and Eva Woolison.