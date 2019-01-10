Tova McNabb

July 4, 1955-January 6, 2019

Blue Grass-Tova L. McNabb, 63, of Blue Grass, passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Genesis East, Davenport.

Funeral services to celebrate Tova's life will be 11a.m. Friday, January 11, 2019 at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Van Horne, Iowa. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

Tova Louise Johnson was born on July 4, 1955 in Cedar Rapids, a daughter of Dean D. and Dolores (O'Brien) Johnson. She graduated from Marycrest College and later earned her Master's Degree from St. Ambrose University.

Tova was united in marriage to Rick McNabb on July 9, 1977 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Van Horne, Iowa. They have shared over 41 years of marriage together.

Tova retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 2008 after 30 years of service.

Tova was the backbone of her family; she was a loving mother who lived for her boys and granddaughter. She was an avid reader, especially murder mystery novels. She enjoyed farm life, planting/gardening, raising chickens and cross-stitching.

Survivors include her husband, Rick, Blue Grass, sons: Colin McNabb, Blue Grass, and Ryan McNabb, Davenport; granddaughter, Paisley; mother, Dolores Johnson, Van Horne; siblings: Tracee (Al) Kirkpatrick, Dike, Iowa, Terri (Dave) Hinman, Oklahoma, Matt (Jill) Johnson, Mark (Barb) Johnson, Vinton, Iowa; mother-in-law, Jeanne McNabb, Davenport, a sister-in-law, Rose Brooks, Bettendorf, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, father-in-law, James McNabb, and brother-in-law, Michael McNabb. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Tova's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com