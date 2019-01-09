Judy Doerscher

DAVENPORT - Judy Monika Doerscher, 60, of Davenport, IA, passed away at home January 4, 2019. Judy was a vibrant, caring, hard-working, loyal woman who loved her family very much. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. A private graveside service will be held. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

She was born in Pirmasens, Germany to Hildegard and Robert Myers. She graduated from West High School and worked at Brammer Manufacturing, Rhythm City Casino, and Petersen Commons.

Judy was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend. She never put herself first and enjoyed spoiling her family, shopping, laughing, cheering her grandchildren, the Florida sun, and celebrating every event in her family's life.

Survivors include her spouse, Randy, daughter and son-in-law, Vanessa and Chad, grandchildren, Audrey and Carter, siblings: Ingrid, Karin, Ute, Robia, Barbara, Bruce, and Tammy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Elke.