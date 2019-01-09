Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Montana Jack's
Moline, IA
January 6, 2019

DAVENPORT - Dan T. Anderson, 68, of Davenport, died Sunday, January 6, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, Davenport. Cremation has been accorded and a Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 9th, at Montana Jack's in Moline. Private interment of the cremains will take place in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge, at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Harvest Bible Chapel in Davenport or a . The full obituary may be viewed and condolences expressed at stackhousemoore.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 9, 2019
