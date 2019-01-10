Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Add To Calendar
View Map
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jan. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Anglican Church
Rock Island, IL
Add To Calendar
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Romkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol C. Romkey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol C. Romkey Obituary

Carol C. Romkey

January 6, 2019

BETTENDORF-Carol C. Romkey, 62, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Sunday January 6, 2019 in Miami, Fla.

A Requiem Mass will be 2:00 p.m. Friday at Trinity Anglican Church, Rock Island. Inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Trinity Church and will be forwarded to a school in Nairobi, Kenya, Carol has helped support for many years.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries