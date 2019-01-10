Carol C. Romkey

January 6, 2019

BETTENDORF-Carol C. Romkey, 62, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Sunday January 6, 2019 in Miami, Fla.

A Requiem Mass will be 2:00 p.m. Friday at Trinity Anglican Church, Rock Island. Inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Trinity Church and will be forwarded to a school in Nairobi, Kenya, Carol has helped support for many years.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com