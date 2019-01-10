Terence P. "Terry" Preston

BETTENDORF-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Terence P. "Terry" Preston, 89, a resident of Palmer Hills Retirement Community, Bettendorf, will be Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 1:30pm at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. The family will greet friends Thursday at church from 12:30pm until the time of the service. Terry passed away Monday, January 7, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Terence Paul Preston was born in Birmingham, England. He proudly served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955, primarily stationed in Germany. He worked at the Rock Island Post Office, for over 20 years. Terry was an avid reader and baseball fan, especially when the Angels were our local affiliate. He made friends easily, was always helpful to anyone in need and was a second father to many kids. He made a huge impact on all that he came in contact with.

Those left to honor Terry's memory include his many friends especially the Vargas and Christensen families.

