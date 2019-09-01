Charles J. Laws

July 24, 1923-January 4, 2019

DAVENPORT-Private funeral services for Charles J. Laws, 95, of Davenport, will be held today, Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. There is no public visitation. Mr. Laws died at his residence on January 4, 2019 following a brief illness. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Charles Junior Laws was born on July 24, 1923 in Downing, MO, the son of Charles and Bessie Laws. He married Vivian H. Strong in Warren, RI on December 9, 1944. She preceded him in death in 1994. During WWII Charles served as an Aviation Machinist's Mate in the United States Navy. Following his military obligations he was employed for over 20 years as a fork truck driver at the Davenport Oscar Mayer Foods. He rode motorcycles for over 80 years and was a long time member of the former Quad Cities Camping Club.

Surviving members of the family include – a Daughter: Donna Anger of Galena, IL; a Son: Charles (Bonnie) Laws of Davenport; 2 Brothers: Chester (LaSonda) Laws of Coralville, IA and Lavern Laws of Downing, MO; 2 Grandsons; 4 Great-grandchildren; and 2 close and special friends: Rachael and McKenna Allen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Vivian, a son Alan, 2 sisters: Jean and Charlene, and 2 grandchildren: Holly and Cody Berry.

Memorials may be made to Davenport American Legion Post #26.

