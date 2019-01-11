Leslie Thomas Jr.

December 9, 1957-January 1, 2019

MARION, IA-Leslie Thomas, Jr., 61 of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Services for Mr. Thomas will be 11 am, Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be conducted by the Moline American Legion, Post No. 246. Memorials may be made to the family.

Les was born on December 9, 1957 in Washington D.C., a son of Leslie Thomas, Sr., and Eloise Wells Thomas. He married Sonya Smith on June 2, 1979 in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2008. Les worked at Centro Inc., North Liberty, Procter & Gamble and in Food Services at the University of Iowa.

Survivors include his daughter, Timarlynn Smith, Rock Island; son, Leslie Thomas III, Bettendorf; Goddaughter, Andrea Lee, Bettendorf; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; siblings, Catherine Jackson, Chicago, Theodore (Denise) Wells, Atlanta , Dorothy (J.W.) Doshe, Davenport, Melvin Thomas, Cedar Rapids, LaBerne (Teresa) Thomas, Davenport, Annette (Walter) Jackson, Houston, Linette Thomas-Williams, Houston, Nicole Walker, Chicago, Cynthia Kimmons-Wells, Maryland, Raymond Thomas, Davenport, Rosalyn Reynolds, Davenport and Calvin Stallings, Des Moines.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sonya; and a son, LaMarcus Smith.