Shirley M. Stewart January 7, 2019 CEDAR RAPIDS, IA-Shirley Mae Stewart passed away Monday, January 7, 2019 at age 79 at peace in her home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her father and mother Lester and Alice Lorenz of Reinbeck Iowa, her husband Leland Stewart, and her daughter Kelly Stewart. Surviving her in life are her brother Gayle (Pat) Lorenz of Cedar Falls, Iowa; a brother in law James (Lou Anne) Stewart of Cedar Rapids, IA; her five sons Brian (Valle) Stewart of Bend, OR; Grant (Kelly) Stewart of Los Alamos, NM; David (Jo Ann) Stewart of Windsor, CO; Mark (Catherine) Stewart of Steamboat Springs, CO and Scott Stewart of Arvada, CO; her six grandchildren Zac, Ben, Claire, Jack, Jacob, Morgan, and Mason Stewart. Shirley grew up on family farms in Grundy County Iowa, went to Reinbeck High School, Coe College, and later in life received her MPA degree from Iowa State University. After starting her career as a teacher in Cedar Rapids, she took a position with Family Services Agency in Cedar Rapids, and then moved on to the corporate offices of Family Services of America then in Milwaukee, WI. She finished her career as president and CEO for Bethany for Children & Families in Davenport. She was always active in her community holding leadership roles in the local chapter of American Association of University Women, her college sorority Chi Omega, and Washington High School Boosters Club. After her husband departed in 1978, she raised five boys as a single mother, finished a graduate degree, and helped countless families and people in need through her career in family services. Services will be held at the Chapel of Memories, Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids. Visitation begins at 2:00PM Friday January 11th. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. If you would like to honor Shirley M. Stewart, please make a donation to Bethany – For Children and Families, 1830 6th Ave., Moline, IL or online at https:/bethany-qc.networkforgood.com Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.