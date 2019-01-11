Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
, 2136 Brady Street,
Davenport, IA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
2136 Brady Street,
Davenport, IA
Vincent DePaul Burke


Vincent DePaul Burke

July 19, 1927-December 20, 2018

DAVENPORT, IA-Vincent DePaul Burke, 91, died in faith Thursday, December 20, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. The family will greet friends Friday, January 11th from 4-7pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be 11am Saturday, January 12th at church. Suggestions for memorials are St. Paul Lutheran Church and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Mr. Burke's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 10, 2019
