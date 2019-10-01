Stephen Richard House

July 17, 1949-December 15, 2019

SUN CITY WEST, AZ-Stephen Richard House, 69, formerly of Bettendorf, died Saturday morning, December 15th, 2018, at his home in Sun City West, Arizona, where he had resided for the past 38 years.

Born on July 17th, 1949, in Davenport, Iowa, Stephen was the son of Betty Jane House (nee Burmeister) and Walter John House, both of whom preceded him in death. He survived by his sister, Jane (Jim) Campbell of Glendale Arizona, and his brother, Terry, of Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Mr. House graduated from Bettendorf High School and the Scott Community College, where he earned and early degree in the field of Computer Science. After graduation, Stephen worked for Bendix Corporation in Davenport and later for Younkers and Radio Shack in the Quad Cities. While attending College, Stephen also worked in a part-time management job at Davenport's Capital Theater.

In 1980, Stephen accompanied his parents to the Phoenix, Arizona, area when his father retired from the Army Materiel/Weapons Command at Rock Island Arsenal. For the next 25 years, Stephen worked at several Radio Shack stores in the greater Phoenix area. Along with his parents, Stephen was a founding member of the Lord of Life Lutheran Church.

Stephen will be buried near his parents at Sunland Memorial Park and Mortuary in Sun City, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America is preferred.