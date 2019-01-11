Bradley J. Crosson July 30, 1961-January 8, 2019 BETTENDORF-To know Bradley J. Crosson, 57, of Bettendorf, is to know the meaning of faith, family, and community. Born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, on July 30, 1961, he was a son of Lane and Betty Lou Long Crosson. He married Mariellen Lillios on July 23, 1983, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Bradley graduated from William Penn University and Creighton Law School. He then began a 31-year distinguished career as an acquisition attorney for the Department of the Army on the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring December 31, 2018. His career involved his international expertise in providing legal counsel to a broad spectrum of Army clients in a wide variety of fields, such the acquisition of Ammunition, the procurement of Non-Standard Ammunition, Information Technologies, Demilitarization, and Logistical Support and Maintenance. Brad was the recipient of numerous awards, including the David Packard Excellence Award. He was given this honor during a ceremony at the Pentagon. It recognized his efforts to assist in the war on terrorism by providing non-standard ammunition to various domestic and allied partners. Brad also received the Department of the Army Achievement Medal for Civilian Service and the Vincent J. Faggiolia Achievement Award for his outstanding and exemplary performance regarding an ongoing incident at Camp Minden, Louisiana. In addition, his legal expertise was instrumental in the prosecution of two arms dealers in a case on which the movie War Dogs was based. His large presence, leadership, and humor will greatly be missed. As an active member of the Quad City community, Bradley served on the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Board. As a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island, he served on the parish council and for 14 years was the co-chairman of the Big Fat Greek Festival. Among his greatest loves was watching his daughters grow up in many activities, where he often was sideline coaching them. He also loved hunting and fishing and cherished the two Wyoming antelope-hunting trips with his brother Jeff and the opportunity to teach his godchildren, Cameron and Nicolina, how to fish in the Boy's & Girl's Club fishing derby. After a courageous battle with cancer, Bradley fell asleep in the Lord, Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by his beautiful girls. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 35 years, Mariellen Crosson, Bettendorf; daughters, Katharine Nora and Evangelia Bradley Crosson; his loyal K-9 companions and nursing staff, Moose, Minnie, and Gidget. Also honoring his memory is his close-knit and large Greek family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jeffery Crosson; sister, Nora Lee Crosson; and father-in-law, Nicholas Lillios. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island with a Greek luncheon to follow. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island, with a Trisagion service starting at 7 PM. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com