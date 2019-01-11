Zella Jo Peters

September 15, 1943-January 5, 2019

HUXLEY, IA-Zella Jo Peters , 75, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019, at home in Huxley. Services will be held at the Madrid Home on Friday, January 11, 2019, at 1 pm. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Zella was born September 15, 1943, in Iowa City, IA, to William and Nellie (Turner) Osborn. She married Russell Peters June 5, 1959, together they shared true love for 60 years.

Zella worked in Medical Billing for Swanson Family Dental as well as other dental clinics for 25 years. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Foresters, and the Misfits.

She loved spending time with her family. Zella also liked to put together puzzles, sew, cook, crotchet, and to travel to Las Vegas, Florida, and Jamaica. She was always in the sun gardening, swimming, tanning, and enjoying the sunshine.

Zella is survived by her husband, Russell Peters; sisters, Rachel 'Penny' Kelly of Kansas City, MO, Mae Kelly of Kansas City, MO; brother, Freemont Herring Jr. of Moline, IL; daughters, Dorothee Peters of Huxley, IA, Shellie (John) Ranberger of Waterloo, IA, Jessica (Robert) Swanson of Huxley, IA, Melissa (Justin) Gugelmeyer of Davenport, IA; grandchildren, Wynter Sue Saville, Joshua Lanfier, Nikia Lanfier, Dustin Peters, Madeline Slater, Taylor Gugelmeyer, Reagen Swanson, Simone Swanson, Parker Gugelmeyer, Alivea Gugelmeyer, Elliott Swanson; and 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, William Osborn; Mother, Nellie Osborn; sisters, Carrie Howell, Helen Osborn, Dorothy Osborn, Dixie Lee Osborn; and Grandchild, Cole Gugelmeyer.

Contributions may be made to the . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.