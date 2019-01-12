w

August 5, 1930-January 9, 2019

DAVENPORT, IA-Funeral services for Otis B. Ratekin Jr., 88, of Davenport, will be 1:30 pm on Saturday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Pinehill Cemetery, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 12:30 pm to service time at the mortuary.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Otis passed away on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport.

Otis Benjamin Ratekin Jr. was born on August 5, 1930 in Iowa City, the son of Otis and Margery (Irving) Ratekin Sr. He married Kathleen Kurtz on January 14, 1967 in New Windsor,IL. She preceded him in death on August 13, 2005. Otis worked as a Box Designer for the Rock Island Arsenal for 24 years. He then worked at Miller Container for 17 years.

He was a member of Christ Family Church, Davenport. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Cambridge and the Fraternal Lodge. He was a member of the Prison Fellowship since 1986 with members of his church, Dan Holch and Ed Hanssen. His interest include rifle and pistol matches and in later years, bench rest matches.

His only remaining family is a nephew, Kay Johns of Indianapolis, Indiana .

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Kathleen and sister, Marjorie Johns.

Memorials may be directed to Christ Family Church, Davenport.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.