Richard "Dick" A. Lee

January 7, 2019

DAVENPORT-Richard "Dick" A. Lee, 78 of Davenport passed away Monday January 7, 2019 at Heartland Healthcare, Moline, Illinois. In celebration of his life a visitation for family and friends will be held 4 to 7pm Friday January 11, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge Roads, Davenport. Services will be held at 2 pm Monday January 14, at Ingram Meridith Funeral Home, 241 W. Main St., Albion, Illinois, where visitation will be held from noon until time of service. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery, Albion. Memorials may be made to the .

Dick was born in 1940, in Burnt Prairie, Illinois, the son of Fred and La Frieda (Bunting) Lee. Dick served his country in the Navy where he was honorably discharged. He married Sandra McGarvey on April 28, 1962. To this union they had children. She preceded him in death in 2010. Dick was employed by Ralston Purina for 35 years in the production department.

He was a member of the American Legion. Dick also enjoyed bowling, watching NASCAR and spending time with his family and friends.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter Robbin (Steven II) Daily, 2 sons Alan Lee and Scott (Brooke) Lee all of Davenport, Iowa, 5 grandchildren, Samantha, Sydney (Andrew), Killian, Megan Jane, and Steven III, 4 great grandchildren, Zayde, Dekota, Amelia, Kamilah, 3 Sisters, Brenda Martin, Connie Hufford Metzger, Fairfield, Illinois, Sharon Grant, Carmi, Illinois, 3 brothers David Lee, Olney, Illinois, Bruce Lee and Rick Lee both of Albion, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, 1 brother Jack Lee, Sister Ruth Bunting, Infant Sister, Great Grandson Zayne, and his beloved pet dog Shanghai Joe.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Heartland Healthcare Center, especially Jeff, Tina and Carol for their loving care.

Online condolences may be expressed to Dick's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.