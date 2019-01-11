Kay F. Schroeder

April 13, 1946-January 8. 2019

DEWITT, IA-Kay F. (Mrs. Ron) Schroeder, 72, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Tuesday evening, January 8. 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

Kay Frances Raymond was born April 13, 1946, in Savanna, Illinois, to Charles and Helen (Dennison) Raymond. Her father died before she was born and Kay was raised by her mother and step-father, Joseph D. Smith. Kay graduated from Sabula High School in 1965. On March 14, 1965, Kay married Ronnie Schroeder at St. John Lutheran Church, Bliedorn. The couple resided in DeWitt and later Grand Mound where they raised their family.

Kay was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church, Bliedorn. She loved camping with Ron and traveling to Texas in the winter months. Her greatest joy was her family and cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are loving husband of 53 years, Ron; a son and daughter-in-law, Rick and JoJo Schroeder of Grand Mound; granddaughters, Samantha (Ande) Miller and their children, Austin, Emma and Jaxon and Jordan (Kyle) Hovey and their children, Sophia, Jayden and Aubree; a grandson, Drew Schroeder; siblings, Larry (Rosann) Raymond of Camanche and Diana (Dennis) Stuhldryer of Perry; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Katherine Robinson and Darlene Hartman.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 11, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019 in the funeral home with Vicar Kirsten Lee officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

The family offers their sincere appreciation to Dr. Eric Petersen, DO for his care and concern over the years.