Mary Jane Cumby

October 14, 1925-January 9, 2019

REYNOLDS-Mary Jane Cumby, 93, of Reynolds, passed away on January 9, 2019 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation to be held from 4-6pm on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline. Burial will take place at a later date at Summit Lake Cemetery, Summit Lake, WI. Memorials can be made to the Unity Point Hospice.

Mary was born on October 14, 1925 in Summit Lake, WI, the daughter of Guy Gehrke and Edith (Cunningham) Gehrke. She married Charles William Cumby in 1951 in New York City, NY. He preceded her in death on October 19, 1966, and Mary Jane was left to raise and support their three children.

Mary Jane retired in 1987 from Higgins Glass, Riverside, IL, where she worked for Michael and Frances Higgins, artists in fused studio and production glass, for 18 years as an assistant. She was a member of the Riverside Presbyterian Church, and she moved to Reynolds, IL to be near her daughter after retirement. She received the most pleasure in life by spending time with her family.

Mary Jane is survived by her children, Mary (Tracy) Doonan, Reynolds, IL and Charles (Connie) Cumby, Jr., St. Petersburg, FL; daughter-in-law, Laura Cumby, Largo, FL; grandchildren, Ryan (Mikel Bennett) Doonan, Austin, TX, Kelly (Allen) Biala, Chicago, IL, Chad (Sophie Kim) Cumby, Chicago, IL, Julia Cumby, Woodridge, IL, Noah (Katie) Cumby, Raina Cumby, Emily Cumby and Marcus Cumby, St. Petersburg, FL; great grandchildren, Enzo and Xavier Biala, Brian and Jonathan Kim-Cumby and Ester Wren Doonan, and sisters, Beatrice Behnke, Greenfield, WI and Norma Doering, Summit Lake, WI. and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Charles Cumby, brother, Roland Gehrke, and brothers-in-law, Alvin Behnke and Edward Doering.

