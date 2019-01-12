Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Shirley M. Shollenberger


Shirley M. Shollenberger Obituary

Shirley M. Shollenberger

November 17, 1935-January 9, 2019

DAVENPORT-Shirley M. Shollenberger, 83, of Davenport, IA passed away on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 after a brief illness. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Silvercrest Assisted Living Activity Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Shirley was born a daughter of Hubert and Gertrude (Cooper) Hintermeister on November 17, 1935 in Davenport, IA. She was united in marriage to Harlan Shollenberger on March 6, 1955. He passed away August 19, 2010. She retired from Williams Jr. High School after 34 years of service.

Shirley not only loved and cared for her children, but also her husband for 18 years during his illness. In her early years she enjoyed camping, bowling, playing 500 and canasta. She was also a past member of the Isaac Walton League.

Those left honoring her memory include her daughters, Debbie (Art) Peppers from Donahue, IA and Vickie (Matt) Hanssen from Blue Grass, IA; granddaughter, Leah (Chad) Andresen from Lenexa, KS; great-grandchildren, Keigan and Lauryn Andresen; step-grandchildren, Bridget (Chris) Woeber from Davenport, IA and Jessica Cannon from Oregon; and step great-granddaughters, Allie and Ayla Woeber.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harlan and brother, Robert Hintermeister and sister, Florence Erps.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 11, 2019
