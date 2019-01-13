Dan Schumpert Blount

December 1, 1928-January 4, 2019

LEXEXA, KS-Dan Schumpert Blount , 90, of Lenexa and formerly of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 4, 2019. He was born December 1, 1928, the son of Canon Edward and Emma Inez (Schumpert) Blount, in Sherman, TX.

He joined the United States Air Force, working as a machinist during the Korean Conflict. He served in the Air Force Reserves achieving the rank of Second Lieutenant; and received honorable discharge. He married Helen Lenoir McEvoy. Dan received his professional degree from the University of Denver. After graduation, he worked as a CPA for Grant Thornton. Dan finished his professional career working 35 years for Montgomery Elevator Company, retiring as Chief Executive Officer and President of the company.

Dan is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Helen. He is survived by his six children; 13 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

A private family service was held locally and interment is in Naples Memorial Gardens, Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the . (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)