Barbara Anne Black Brinkman March 23, 1946-December 23, 2018 PALATINE, IL-Barbara Anne Black Brinkman Barbara Anne Black Brinkman, age 72, was unexpectedly called to her Lord and Savior December 23, 2018, at her home in Palatine, Illinois. Those close to Barb recognized her devotion to God and her Willow Creek ministries, serving her community, and caring for family and friends. Born in Davenport, Iowa on March 23, 1946 to Bob and Anne Black. Barb graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1964. She was involved at PV acting in plays, giving speeches, and working on the yearbook staff. Barb attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. She chaired Panhellenic Judicial Board, served other campus organizations, and was selected to Order of Omega honor society. While at Drake, she joined Delta Gamma and formed a life-long association of service and sisterhood. She held several positions at national headquarters and alumni organizations. Barb attended Delta Gamma national conventions, organized events, gave speeches for university chapters, and established a scholarship at Delta Gamma Foundation for her sisters. She graduated from Drake with a BA degree in English in 1968. Barb lived for many years in Ames, Iowa where she typed thesis papers for graduate students and worked for the Iowa State University College of Design. She was an active board member for American Red Cross and taught CPR, earning recognition for teaching over 300 hours of classes. While working full time, she earned a Master of Business degree at ISU in 1987. After moving to the Chicago area, she specialized in Human Resources positions as a manager and regional recruiter. She joined McKenna Group as a career transition consultant where she spent 16 years training hundreds of clients to prepare resumes, improve networking and interviewing skills, and transitioning to new career positions. Barb was committed to helping her community in every way possible. She had contagious enthusiasm and shared her love selflessly. After joining Willow Creek Community Church, she found many ways to serve others. She was thankful for the love and fellowship of the table group, usher group, coffee with grandparents, and the team assembling food packages and seed boxes to share with those in need. Barb was a skilled seamstress and formed a business – Barb's Handmadeables. She enjoyed visiting with her friends at craft shows while selling her beautiful felted mittens and gloves. Barb was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother, Jim (Mary Ann) Black, nephew Bob (Stephanie) Black, her step-mother Louise Black, her ex-husband Steve Brinkman, and her two beloved cats Mookie and Sammy. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 9:30 am at Willow Creek Community Church Chapel, 67 E. Algonquin Rd., South Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Willow Creek Community Church, 67 E. Algonquin Rd., South Barrington, IL 60010 or to The Barbara Black Brinkman Endowed Scholarship, c/o Delta Gamma Foundation, 3250 Riverside Drive, Columbus, OH 43221. Online condolences will be welcomed at www.ahlgrimffs.com. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, IL 847-358-7411.