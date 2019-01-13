Thomas Lee Campbell August 16, 1951-December 31, 2018 THE VILLAGES, FL-Thomas Lee Campbell , 67, of The Villages, Florida, died unexpectedly on December 31, 2018 during a hospital procedure. Son of Richard (Dick) T. Campbell and Ruth Evans Campbell, Tom was born in Muscatine, Iowa and grew up in the Quad City area of Eastern Iowa. He played right tackle for Wilton Community High School which went undefeated to become Eastern Iowa Hawkeye Conference champs, ranking #4 in the state. Tom played on the EIH All Conference team that year. He also wrestled at heavy-weight and was an academic standout, named a 'State of Iowa Scholar'. He attended NE Missouri State and the University of Iowa. Recently retired to Florida, Tom worked for Johns Manville for 35 years, advancing to become a Senior Industrial Engineer where he was instrumental in setting up a production line for insulating tile used on a space shuttle. Later, the Roofing Division 'stole' him and he became a Senior Technical Supervisor there. To know Tom was to love him. The sweetest man on earth, he was kind, affable, funny and a consummate storyteller. Tom was a 'glass half full' kind of guy with a charming, easy smile and twinkling eyes. The kids in his life and the Hawkeyes were his two biggest joys in life. Tom leaves behind a brokenhearted wife of 34 years, Barb, a much beloved mom, brother and sister-in-law, three adored nephews and a niece, and dozens of relatives, friends and 'adopted' kids who called him 'uncle'. All were cherished, as was he. Donations in his memory may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America. Rest in peace, our dear Tom, and, 'Go Hawks!'