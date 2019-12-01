Ralph E. Levetzow

August 11, 1931-January 9, 2019

DAVENPORT-Ralph E. Levetzow, 87, of Davenport passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House after an extended illness. A private family service will be held. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be to Scott County Humane Society. Tributes and condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ralph was born August 11, 1931 in Davenport, IA to Arthur and Melinda (Holling) Levetzow. He was united in marriage to Betty King on October 20, 1951. Ralph proudly served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Caterpillar (MT. Joy) in 1988.

In his spare time Ralph loved gardening, growing flowers and fishing . He was a member of Trinity Masonic Lodge #208.

Those honoring his memory include his loving wife of sixty-seven years, sisters: Elsie Quick, Davenport, Betty Noll, Eldridge, Darlene (Carl) Rahlf, Dubuque, Carol Hess, Cedar Rapids and Ruth Behan, Bettendorf and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Ralph was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Walter, Earl and Harvey, and a sister, JoAnne Stoefen.