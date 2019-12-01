Carolyn S. Legieza

August 10, 1946-October 18, 2018

HENDERSON, NV-Carolyn Legieza Carolyn S. Legieza, 72, of Henderson, NV passed away on October 18, 2018 at her residence. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Interment will be at Davenport Memorial Park.

Carolyn was born August 10, 1946 in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Otto and Betty Andrews Kammerer. She was a l964 graduate of Davenport West High School. Carolyn lived most of her adult years in the Las Vegas/Henderson, NV area working for Standard Register.

Survivors include her sister, Jacqueline (Robert) Elliott of Bettendorf, IA, two nephews and their families as well as numerous cousins. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Lee Roselle and John Legieza.

May she rest in peace.