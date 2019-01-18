June Elaine Reeve June 17, 1932-January 10, 2019 TIPTON-June Elaine Reeve, 86, of Tipton, died Thursday, January 10, 2019, Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Interment will be at a later date. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Fry Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be directed to either the South Bethel Church Fund, Cedar Manor Nursing Home or Iowa City Hospice. June was born on June 17, 1932 in Tipton. She was the daughter of Floyd Edgar and Ethal Mae Nauman Nebergall. June was raised on the family farm and graduated from Tipton High School. On February 28, 1954, June was united in marriage to Jack DeVere Reeve in the South Bethel Church. June was a member of the South Bethel United Methodist Church, several bridge card clubs and loved watching Iowa Basketball games. June was a dedicated farm wife and worked side by side with Jack on the farm. June is survived by her three daughters; Mardi Burmeister of Davenport, Iowa, Kayleen Reeve of Tipton, Iowa and Janell Reeve of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren, Dustin Hinrichs, Savannah Miles, Kristin Burmeister and Jay Burmeister; great grandchildren, Anna Burmeister and Henry Burmeister. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack (June 15, 2018), granddaughter, Lorelei Hinrichs, brothers and sisters; Clare Nebergall, Harve Nebergall, Jay Nebergall, Frances Langley, Max Nebergall and Jeane Forrey.