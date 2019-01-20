Maureen Ann Flynn

January 9, 2019

DAVENPORT-Maureen Ann Flynn, 86, died on January 9, 2019 at the Kahl Home.

A life-long resident of Davenport, she was the daughter of Matthew and Kathleen (O'Brien) Flynn, and the only sibling of her brother Matt.

While Maureen never married, she was blessed with two families: her brother Matt's, and her extended family at Alleman High School. She lived with and cared for her mother and Aunt Lillie O'Brien for many years.

She graduated from Marycrest College in 1954 and began her 50 year career at Alleman immediately. At Alleman, she seemingly did it all: coached cheerleading, girl's basketball and bowling; ran the bookstore and ticket office; taught P.E, and was an Athletic Department Administrator. She was a member of the Alleman Hall of Fame. Bill Wundrum wrote a wonderful piece on Maureen.

Maureen was a devoted Catholic, proud of her Irish heritage, enjoyed hosting parties and doing needlework. She loved cardinals (the birds, not the baseball team).

She is survived by her sister in law Dolores (Skip) Flynn and her six nephews and nieces: Matt (Terri) Flynn, Patty Schnackel, Dan (Angela) Flynn, Joe (Paula) Flynn, Kitty (Steve) Fehr, and Beth (Bill) Markovich. She also had 16 great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Family get-togethers were not complete without Auntie Mo. But her holiday "logs" will not be missed. Its secret ingredients thankfully will be lost to eternity.

The family thanks the staffs of The Fountains, The Kahl Home, Home Instead and Genesis Hospice for their excellent care.

Maureen is preceded in death by her parents, her Aunt Lillie, and brother, Matt.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Maureen will be celebrated at 10:30a.m. Monday, January 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Sunday, January 20 from 2 until 4p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with the Rosary prayed at 4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Alleman or Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Bettendorf.

We love you and will miss you, Auntie Mo.

