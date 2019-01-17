Patricia Ann Dalton March 23, 1950-JANUARY 8, 2019 BETTENDORF-Patricia Ann Dalton came into this world on March 23, 1950. Born in Dubuque, Iowa to Daniel and Ruby (Nebel) Bahl, Pat was the second oldest child in a family of nine kids and the oldest girl- and (naturally) the ringleader. With a zest for life and friendship, Pat always was, and may she always be, described as incredibly witty, fun-loving, and a dear friend to many. With those friends and a smile in tow, Pat graduated Aquinas High School in 1968 with dreams of being a nurse and doing what she did best – making people's lives better. She soon graduated from Eastern Iowa Community College with her nursing degree. As a nurse, she dedicated years of service to Moline Public Hospital, Genesis Medical Center, and the Visiting Nurses Association. Luckily, all great lives come with work as well as play. Pat married the love of her life James Dalton on January 12, 1973 in Fort Madison, Iowa. On September 23, 1978, she gave birth to the light of her life, Abby Dalton. In May of 2014, Pat fell in love again (don't worry she kept Jim) with Lucy, the canine addition to the family that brought her endless joy. There are so many wonderful things we can say about Pat Dalton. She was devout in her faith, attending mass every day at St. John Vianney. She was so kind hearted that that description comes up continuously in conversation now. She loved to laugh. She was a spitfire. She took all life's twists and turns with a grain of salt and a bit of hope. And, as another Bahl girl said – she was delightfully ornery 'til the end. She is missed. She is loved. She is cherished. The Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 18, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Inurnment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will be additional visitation on Friday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at church. As Pat was a devoted Iowa Hawkeye fan, memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Jim Dalton; daughter Abby Dalton of North Liberty, Iowa; sisters, Judy (Johann) Van Beest of Arlington, Texas, Mary Ann (Duane) White of Allen, Texas, Ann (Clint) Collins of Plano, Texas; brothers, Randy (Cathy) Bahl of Plano, Texas, Dan (Robin) Bahl and Tom Bahl, both of Fort Madison, Iowa. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jane Mravinac; and brother, Greg Bahl. Online condolences (or happy stories!) may be made to Pat's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com