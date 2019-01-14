Clifford E. Parriott

January 4, 1952-January, 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Cliff Parriott, 67, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:00 am Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1923 N. Fillmore Street, Davenport. The family will greet friends Monday from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. Cremation rites will be accorded after services.

Cliff died unexpectedly Thursday, January, 10, 2019 in Davenport.

Memorial donations may be made to Scott County Conservation or River Bend Foodbank.

Clifford Ernest Parriott was born January 4, 1952 in Bridgeport, Nebraska, the son of Lyle and Elizabeth (Koras) Parriott, Sr. Cliff was united in marriage to Bonnie Walker March 18, 1972 in Washington, Iowa.

After completing college, a little later in life, he graduated from the University of Iowa in 1991, with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He was grateful for the opportunities this allowed working for companies in Carthage, Illinois, Indianapolis, and Gainesville, Georgia. He joined Aleris, Davenport, in 2011 and was currently working as an engineering project manager.

Cliff enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and walks in nature, but felt the happiest when he was out fishing in his boat. Those adventures were even greater when the grandkids joined him. He also loved to attend all the grandkids sporting events.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Bonnie, son, Eric Parriott, Los Angeles, California; daughter, Angie (Kelly) Kersten, Davenport; grandchildren, Logan Parriott, and Ally, Michael, and Sean Kersten; siblings, Jenny (Gary) Dorsch, Westminster, Colorado; Judy (Bill) Streit, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Lyle (Janet) Parriott, Jr., Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; Joanna (Mike) Schaff, Westminster, Colorado; and Will Parriott, Washington, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law, Terry Walker and Joe Greiner.

