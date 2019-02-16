Wayne M. Basting

September 21, 1952-January 11, 2019

DAVENPORT-Wayne M. Basting, 66, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Friday, January 11, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

A Benefit and Celebration of Life will be held from 4:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16th at Don's Pub in Donahue, Iowa. Memorials may be made to the family.

Wayne was born on September 21, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Marty and Virginia (Auls) Basting. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Wayne worked as a skilled laborer with various companies in the area. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his companion, Karen Mangels of Davenport; children, Josh (Amber) Basting, Racheal (Sean) Jett, Alysha Mangels, Ashley Mangels, Andrea Mangels, all of Davenport; sisters, Linda (Sonny) Kwasniewski, Bonnie (Bill) Stach, all of Chicago; 10 grandchildren, John, Dustin, Kyle, Jacob, and Jazamyne Basting, Aryeh, Audrina, and Avrie Jett, Emma and Ava Case; and a great-grandson, Isaac Cooke.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Mangels; and a sister, Gail Ecklund.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.