Rose Margaret (Curry) Richard

June 15, 1929-January 12, 2019

DAVENPORT-Rose Margaret (Curry) Richard, 89, of Davenport, died peacefully Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf surrounded by her family.

Rose was born June 15, 1929 in Oxford, Iowa to John and Regina (Madsen) Curry. She lived in Oxford for 13 years before moving to Davenport, where she attended Immaculate Conception Academy. She first worked at the Chancery Office at the Diocese of Davenport. After raising a family, she continued her work career at Soderberg Optical and then for Drs. William & Josef Hoffmann.

She married Cletus Martin "Dick" Richard on September 16, 1950 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport Iowa and they enjoyed almost 63 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on August 13, 2013. She is survived by her children Lynn (Christy) Richard of Lumberton, NJ; Gail (John Oertling) Richard of Charleston, IL; Larry (Jeanine) Richard of Davenport, IA: Rosemary (Steve) Barton of Davenport, IA; Kevin (Karinda) Richard of Davenport, IA; Kerry (Tonni) Richard of LeClaire, IA; twelve grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and seven great step-grandchildren.

Besides being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, Rose's outgoing personality led to numerous life-long friendships. Her legacy was the ability to provide warmth, comfort, support, guidance, knowledge, spirituality and love. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 17 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, followed by burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Humility Homes & Services or a charity of personal choice.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Rose's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.