Visitation
Monday, Jan. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Jean Svebakken Obituary

Jean Svebakken

May 10, 1947-January 11, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jean Svebakken, 71, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on January 11, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday January 14, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com

Jean was born on May 10, 1947 in Davenport, to Ernest and Eileen (Dunn) Carstens. She was united in marriage to Rick Svebakken on September 30, 1972 in Davenport. Jean worked as a para professional educator for the Davenport School District, retiring in 2012 after 23 years of employment.

Jean was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was very proud of her family and especially her seven grandchildren.

Jean is survived by her husband of 46 years Rick, two sons; Scott (Amy) Svebakken and Steve (Hannah) Svebakken, grandchildren; Seth, Eli, Abigail, Noah, Joshua, Felicity, and Leah, brothers; Skip (Joan) Carstens and Mick (Pam) Carstens

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Jerry Carstens, and Robert Carstens.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 13, 2019
