Lois E. Oldsen Wessels

September 23, 1938-January 12, 2019

DEWITT-Lois E. Oldsen Wessels, 80, died Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center-East, Davenport.

The former Lois Elaine Traver was born September 23, 1938, in Iowa City to the late Carl and Virginia (Craft) Traver. She graduated from Grand Mound High School in 1956. Lois married Raymond Oldsen April 5, 1957 in DeWitt. The couple resided in DeWitt where they raised their sons. Raymond died September 16, 1979. Lois later married Marvin Wessels on October 8, 1988 at Faith Lutheran Church, Calamus. They also resided in DeWitt until Marv preceded her in death October 14, 2006. Lois worked as a nurses aide at DeWitt Community Hospital and as an Insurance Underwriter for various insurance companies in DeWitt and the Quad Cities.

She was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church, Calamus. Lois was active in the Central Clinton Historical Society and Thrivent Financial. She was a published poet in Lyrical Iowa from 2007 through 2016. Lois enjoyed painting, photography, arts, crafts, crocheting, knitting, ancestry research.

Surviving are sons, Tim (Grace) Oldsen, Calamus and Mike Oldsen, DeWitt; step-daughter, Cindy Fields of Florida grandchildren, Anthony (Vanessa) Oldsen, Sarah (Lonny) Maze, Cassandra (Adam) Reed, Dustin Oldsen, DeeAnn Oldsen and Danielle (Matt) Ernst; great-grandchildren, Maxwell Oldsen, Dominic Maze, Emily Oldsen, Harper Ernst and Ripley Ernst; siblings, Dean (Pat) Traver, Mt. Vernon, Lynn (Barb) Traver, Clinton, Kerry (Carl) Traver, Marengo, Judy Kesl, Belle Plaine, Bruce Traver, Texas.

Also preceding Lois in death were a daughter-in-law, Denise Oldsen.

Visitation will be at Faith Lutheran Church, Calamus from 9:00 until the service hour of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 15, 2019. The Rev. William Runaas, Jr. will officate with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt