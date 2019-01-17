Vaniah C.N. Harvey

January 10, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Vaniah C.N. Harvey, 8 month old infant daughter of Vionca Howard and Martrice Harvey of Rock Island, passed away Thursday January 10, 2019 at O.S.F. St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport.

In addition to her mother and father, surviving are her maternal grandparents, Vera Howard, Davenport and Tracy Jones, Rock Island; paternal grandmother, Tanekia Jemison; uncles, Tracy Howard, Jamee Jones, Wade Jones and Antonio Jones; aunts, Petronia Howard, Tera Howard and Tiara Howard; and a host of cousins and additional family.

Vaniah was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Olivia McBride; cousins, Jovi Jones, Kavionna and Kavion Brannigan and Olivia "Fanny" Tatum; and special family friend, Cavetta Jackson.

