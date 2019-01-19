Darrell Wierenga February 17, 1942-January 12, 2019 MORRISON - Darrell H. Wierenga, 76, of Morrison, died Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Rock River Hospice Home in Sterling, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, in Fulton, IL, preceded by a memorial visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Pastors Justin Vogel and Daniel Wierenga will co-officiate the memorial service. Interment will be in Lusk Memorial Cemetery in Albany, IL, with Pastor Toni Lucas of Albany United Methodist Church officiating at the graveside committal. A memorial to Unity Christian School, Fulton, IL, has been established. Darrell was born February 17, 1942 in Clinton, IA to Howard J. and Ida M. (Graham) Wierenga. He was educated in the Albany Grade Schools in Albany, IL and was a 1960 graduate of Fulton High School. Darrell was first employed as a general agent for Prudential Insurance and was later employed as an over the road truck driver for the Teamsters for 30 years, retiring in 2001. After retirement, Darrell continued working as an over the road truck driver for Black Iron Transit in Fulton. He was a member of the Albany United Methodist Church and loved his Lord. He enjoyed traveling extensively throughout Southeast Asia and visiting Fiji. He enjoyed restoring and driving his 1994 Mercury Cougar automobile. Darrell was an avid reader. Last September, Darrell rededicated his life and was baptized at River Church in Clinton, IA. Survivors include one daughter, Suzanne Wierenga-Keller of Low Moor, IA; two sons, Duane Wierenga of Colorado Springs, CO and Daniel (Kelley) Wierenga of Fulton; eleven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce (Alan) Medema of Monroe, OH, and Paula Custer of Morrison, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Loren Wierenga. To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com