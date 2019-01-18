Catherine 'Cathy' Dumolien

December 16, 1945-January 12, 2019

BURLINGTON - Catherine 'Cathy' (Chuich) Dumolien, 73, of Burlington, died at 3:53 AM Saturday, January 12, 2019, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Born December 16, 1945, in Granger, TX, she was the daughter of Michael and Alice Tobolka Chuich. On August 2, 1969, she married Dennis 'Denny' Dumolien at St. Anne's Catholic Church in East Moline.

Cathy was a Pre-School Teacher and supervisor for Head Start for 22 years. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and family.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis 'Denny' Dumolien of Burlington, three sons, Mark (Dr. Carolyn Brown) Dumolien of Ross, CA, Craig (Sherry) Dumolien of Lenexa, KS, Geoff (Jenny) Dumolien of Robbins, IA; eight grandchildren, two brothers, Bill Chuich of Deer Creek, IL, Jim (Joy) Chuich of Marshfield, MO; one sister, Michelle (Robert) Hinton of Blue Ridge, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM with the family to receive friends following a 4:30 PM Rosary Service until 7:00 PM Friday, January 18, 2019, at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home.

The Funeral Mass of the Resurrection for Mrs. Dumolien will be 10:00 AM Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Burlington. A time of food and fellowship will be held in the St. John's Cafeteria following the service. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the Special Needs Foundation of Des Moines County and the HealthWell Foundation.

Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed along with her full obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.