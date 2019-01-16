Nancy L. Sowells

November 2, 1943-January 12, 2019

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR-A Graveside Service for Nancy Leona Sowells of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Thursday, January 17, 2019, at Rock Creek Cemetery, Harriet, Arkansas, with Roger Haynes officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 16, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home.

Nancy passed away January 12, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 75. She was born November 2, 1943, in Cozahome, Arkansas, the daughter of Ernest and Laura Bell House Collins. She married Walter on November 28, 1959, in Missouri and worked as a Manger for Casey's & Ez-Way Convenience Stores.

Nancy lived in Mountain Home since moving from Iowa in 2002. She enjoyed people watching and taking short trips to Oklahoma. She cherished her family.

Nancy is survived by her two daughters, Terry (Sam) Belzer of Mountain Home, AR, and Laura (Matt) Weiman of Davenport, IA; son, Raymond (Ann) Sowells of Yellville, AR; sister, Dorothy Meyers of Mountain Home, AR; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Ronald Sowells, and Richard Sowells; four brothers, George Haynes, Henry Haynes, Virgil Haynes, and Melvin Collins; two sisters, Viola Watkins, and Linda Collins; and special niece, Ronda Scott.

Burial will be in the Rock Creek Cemetery, Harriet, Arkansas, with Mike Youngquist, Eric Weiman, Leon Belzer, Roy Belzer, Matt Weiman, Ted Meyers, Kevin Christopher, and Duane Meyers as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sam Johnson, Shawn DeBruyne, Jobe Christopher, Brooklyn Christopher, Mylan Christopher, and Rose Youngquist. Memorials may be made to .

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.