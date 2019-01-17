Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Rose M. Richard


Rose M. Richard Obituary

Rose M. (Curry) Richard

January 12, 2019

DAVENPORT-Rose Margaret (Curry) Richard, 89, of Davenport, died peacefully Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 17 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, followed by burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Humility Homes & Services or a charity of personal choice.

To view the complete obituary visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 16, 2019
