Rose M. (Curry) Richard

January 12, 2019

DAVENPORT-Rose Margaret (Curry) Richard, 89, of Davenport, died peacefully Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 17 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, followed by burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Humility Homes & Services or a charity of personal choice.

