Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Bettendorf, IA
Maureen A. Flynn

Maureen A. Flynn Obituary

Maureen A. Flynn

January 9, 2019

DAVENPORT-Maureen Ann Flynn, 86, died on January 9, 2019 at the Kahl Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Maureen will be celebrated at 10:30a.m. Monday, January 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 until 4p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with the Rosary prayed at 4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Alleman or Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Bettendorf.

To view the complete obituary visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 16, 2019
