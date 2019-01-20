|
|
Maureen A. Flynn
January 9, 2019
DAVENPORT-Maureen Ann Flynn, 86, died on January 9, 2019 at the Kahl Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Maureen will be celebrated at 10:30a.m. Monday, January 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 until 4p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with the Rosary prayed at 4 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Alleman or Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Bettendorf.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 16, 2019