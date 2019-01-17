Lorraine K. Burke

November 23, 1967-December 25, 2018

DAVENPORT-Lorraine Kay Mooney Burke, 51, of Davenport, formerly of Troy, ID, lost her battle with cancer with her son, Kody by her side, on December 25, 2018. Her mother, Kay Elwood and our Lord were there to greet her. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, January 17th from 3-6 pm at the Runge Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Lorraine was born November 23, 1967 in Iowa; the daughter of Richard, II and Kay Lorraine Essary. As a child, her family moved to Idaho. After graduation and raising her own family, she moved back to the Quad Cities to reconnect with relatives.

She had worked at various places in Idaho and Davenport where she worked in construction, as a dishwasher and most recently as a housekeeper at the Isle of Capri. In her spare time she loved working on vehicles; loved music, especially playing guitar; fishing and birdwatching.

Those left to honor her memory include her children: Amanda Richardson, Sand Point, ID; Kody Mooney, Bovill, ID and Dustyn Hubert, Deary, ID; father Richard (Rebecca) Essary, Hayden, ID; sister, Amanda Brisendine, ID; brother, Richard Essary, III of Florida; her grandma, Beulah (Prine) Essary, Bettendorf, IA and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Along with her mother, Lorraine was preceded in death by her grandpa, Richard Essary, Sr.

She will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank the staff at Clarissa Cook, Genesis and Iowa City doctors, nurses and CNAs for their compassionate care and comfort given to Lorraine and her family.