Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Add To Calendar
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine K. Burke


1967 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorraine K. Burke Obituary

Lorraine K. Burke

November 23, 1967-December 25, 2018

DAVENPORT-Lorraine Kay Mooney Burke, 51, of Davenport, formerly of Troy, ID, lost her battle with cancer with her son, Kody by her side, on December 25, 2018. Her mother, Kay Elwood and our Lord were there to greet her. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, January 17th from 3-6 pm at the Runge Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Lorraine was born November 23, 1967 in Iowa; the daughter of Richard, II and Kay Lorraine Essary. As a child, her family moved to Idaho. After graduation and raising her own family, she moved back to the Quad Cities to reconnect with relatives.

She had worked at various places in Idaho and Davenport where she worked in construction, as a dishwasher and most recently as a housekeeper at the Isle of Capri. In her spare time she loved working on vehicles; loved music, especially playing guitar; fishing and birdwatching.

Those left to honor her memory include her children: Amanda Richardson, Sand Point, ID; Kody Mooney, Bovill, ID and Dustyn Hubert, Deary, ID; father Richard (Rebecca) Essary, Hayden, ID; sister, Amanda Brisendine, ID; brother, Richard Essary, III of Florida; her grandma, Beulah (Prine) Essary, Bettendorf, IA and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Along with her mother, Lorraine was preceded in death by her grandpa, Richard Essary, Sr.

She will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank the staff at Clarissa Cook, Genesis and Iowa City doctors, nurses and CNAs for their compassionate care and comfort given to Lorraine and her family.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries