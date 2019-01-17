Donald J. Hotka

June 6, 1920-January 14, 2019

DAVENPORT-Donald J. Hotka, 98, of Davenport, died Monday, January 14, 2019 at Good Samaritan, Davenport.

Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 18, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 until 7p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Memorials may be made to All Saints Catholic School.

Donald Joseph Hotka was born on June 6, 1920 in Riverside, Iowa, a son of Joseph and Gladys (Patterson) Hotka. He proudly served our country in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Don graduated in 1946 from the University of Iowa.

Don was united in marriage to Mary Louise Stepp on September 2, 1950 in Davenport. She preceded him in death on March 21, 1984. He later was united in marriage to Florence (Ungs) Notton on February 6, 1993. She preceded him in death on November 30, 2009.

Don worked as an accountant at several businesses in the Quad Cities, and operated a part-time tax and bookkeeping business for many years. He retired from Davenport Osteopathic Hospital in 1985.

Don enjoyed yardwork, keeping his house in order, working with numbers, and crossword puzzles.

Survivors include his sons: Jerry Hotka, Davenport, James Hotka, Waterloo, a daughter-in-law, Debra Hotka, Elizabethtown, Kentucky; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; stepchildren, David (Darcie) Notton, Davenport, Nancy Stumpff, Norway, Iowa, and Terry (Janet) Notton, Bourbonnais, Illinois; eleven step-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren, and a brother, Philip Hotka, Iowa City, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Mary and Florence; a son, Joseph Hotka, his parents, and his sisters, Mary Kenyon and Kathleen Morehouse. May they rest in peace.

